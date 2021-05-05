Ohio State football adds commitment from three-star cornerback prospect Ryan Turner

Ohio State picked up a commitment from a defensive back out of Florida for the second time this week.

The latest was Ryan Turner, a three-star cornerback from Hollywood, Florida, who announced his pledge in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

He follows Kye Stokes, a three-star safety from Seffner, Florida, who committed on Sunday.

The pair of verbal commitments were the first the Buckeyes had received since February. Turner is the 12th commitment for the recruiting class of 2022, which trails only Georgia at the top of the national rankings by 247Sports.com.

Turner is the 34th-ranked cornerback in the class, but is viewed as a fast-rising prospect after he was first offered a scholarship by Ohio State in February.

He also considered an offer Clemson, another annual College Football Playoff contender.

The Buckeyes have two other 2022 cornerback commits between Jyaire Brown and Jaheim Singletary.

A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Singletary is the fifth-ranked cornerback in the class.

