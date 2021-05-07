Ohio State football to resume summer camps in June

Ohio State is planning to host several one-day football camps next month for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

The recent step by the NCAA to lift the recruiting dead period allowed for the resumption of camps and in-person recruiting on June 1.

Top high school prospects often attend the camps at Ohio State, where they are evaluated by the coaching staff.

This summer’s camps are scheduled for June 2, June 8, June 9, June 15, June 16 and June 22.

Several of the Buckeyes coaches have been sharing the dates in graphics on social media this week.

Registration began last Saturday.

Due to pandemic capacity limitations, the school said additional camp dates could be added to accompany registrants.

