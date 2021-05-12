Buckeye cornerback Johnson announces he's in NCAA transfer portal

Backup Ohio State cornerback Tyreke Johnson, a former five-star recruit, announced on Wednesday that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The junior from Jacksonville played in six games last season and was credited with five tackles.

With veteran cornerbacks Sevyn Banks and Cameron Brown sidelined for all or most of training camp because of injuries, other players had opportunities to make an impression. But most of the ones who were mentioned as having done so were younger players such as Ryan Watts, Lejond Cavazos and Denzel Burke.

Johnson was ranked as the No. 21 prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings for the 2018 recruiting class. But he was never able to break into the rotation.

