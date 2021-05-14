Read Ohio State's report on massage therapist accused of targeting football players for sex

A 41-year-old woman solicited Ohio State football players and engaged in sex with some of them after offering massages, the university revealed in a report this week.

The northeast Ohio woman, whose name was redacted in the 15-page report but was identified by Cleveland.com as Robyn Bassani, is a licensed massage therapist. She agreed on March 22 to surrender her license in order to forgo an investigation that she engaged in “sexual misconduct with one or more clients” as defined in the Ohio Administrative Code.

Ohio State hired the law firm of Barnes & Thornburg as special counsel to conduct an investigation.

The law firm interviewed 117 current and former players and 44 current and former coaches and staff members to determine whether a crime or NCAA violations were committed. Ohio State said that neither occurred.

Get the full details released by Ohio State below:

