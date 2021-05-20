Ohio State and Oregon will meet again in football in 2032, '33

Ohio State has agreed to play Oregon in football in 2032 and '33 in addition to playing their game this fall.

OSU athletic director Gene Smith revealed the series in a podcast with Eleven Warriors on Thursday.

The Buckeyes and Ducks were supposed to play a home-and-home series last year and this year. Last year's game in Eugene, Oregon, was canceled because of the pandemic.

Oregon will receive a $3.5 million guarantee to play this year's Sept. 11 game at Ohio Stadium. That hefty sum is to help offset the Ducks' loss of revenue from not playing last year's game.

The 2032 game will be played at Autzen Stadium, with the Ducks coming back to Columbus the following year.

