Big Ten football media days to return, but will be held in Indianapolis instead of Chicago

Big Ten Conference football media days will return in July after a one-year absence, The Dispatch has learned, but the location has been changed to Indianapolis from Chicago.

The move was made because of COVID-19 restrictions still in place in Chicago, which has traditionally hosted media days. The event will be July 22-23 at Lucas Oil Stadium, which has been the site of the Big Ten title game since its inception in 2011.

The event will be in-person for participants, but the traditional luncheon open to fans is likely to be done virtually instead.

Ohio State’s media availability is tentatively scheduled to be on July 23, along with Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin.

Illlinois, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska, Northwestern and Penn State are scheduled to have their media sessions on July 22.

The return of media days is another sign of hope that this season will be close to a normal one after a chaotic 2020. Last year’s media days were canceled because of the pandemic. Less than a month later, the Big Ten announced it would not play football in the fall, a decision it later reversed.

