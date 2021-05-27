Kickoff times for three Ohio State football games announced

Ohio State has announced kickoff times for three more of its football games for next season, including its Thursday night opener.

The Buckeyes’ opening game at Minnesota on Sept. 2 will kick off at 8 p.m. on FOX. Other announcements included a Sept. 18 non-conference game against Tulsa and an Oct. 9 homecoming game against Maryland.

The matchup with the Golden Hurricane is set for 3:30 p.m. on FS1, while the Buckeyes will host the Terrapins at noon. No TV assignment has been made.

Two weeks ago, the team announced its home opener against Oregon on Sept. 11 would begin at noon and be broadcast on FOX.

Including its regular-season finale at rival Michigan, which will be held in its traditional noon time slot, five kickoff times have been set for the Buckeyes this fall.

Kickoff times of the seven other regular-season games remain to be determined.

Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show will also be at both of Ohio State's first two games.

