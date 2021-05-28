Five-star 2021 defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau to visit Ohio State in June

Five-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, the last remaining target for Ohio State in its 2021 recruiting class, is set to visit the school during the third weekend of June.

Tuimoloau, who is from the Eastside of Seattle and ranked as the third-overall prospect in the class in the composite rankings compiled by 247Sports, told the website on Friday he would travel to Columbus for an official visit on June 18-20.

The recruiting dead period, which expires at the end of this month, kept him from visiting schools, and he postponed a decision as a result.

The Buckeyes are expected to have 51 official visitors in June, a total that would include Tuimoloau.

He is also visiting Alabama, Oregon, USC and Washington next month.

Ohio State signed 21 players in its 2021 recruiting class in December, and 15 of them enrolled early to participate in spring practice.

The rest of the class is arriving on campus this summer.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman