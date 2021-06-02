Ohio State's Mike Doss, James Laurinaitis on 2022 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Former Ohio State safety Mike Doss and linebacker James Laurinaitis are among 78 players who were included on the ballot for the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class, as announced by the National Football Foundation on Wednesday.

Doss made his first appearance on the ballot last June, while Laurinaitis has been included for three consecutive years.

Both were three-time All-American selections during their careers with the Buckeyes.

As a senior in 2002, Doss also helped Ohio State capture a BCS national championship, upsetting top-ranked Miami in the Fiesta Bowl.

Inductees will be announced early next year, according to a news release.

Offensive tackle Chris Ward, though, is no longer among the former Ohio State players who are candidates.

After appearing on the ballot in each of the previous four years, he was left off this year. Ward was an All-American during his final two seasons in 1977 and 1976.

The last Buckeye to be inducted was running back Keith Byars, the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 1984. He was a part of the 2020 class.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman