Ohio State adds commitment from Kaleb Brown, a top receiver in 2022 recruiting class
Ohio State has picked up a verbal commitment from Kaleb Brown, one of the top-ranked wide receivers in the class of 2022.
Brown, who is from St. Rita High School in Chicago, announced his decision after visiting campus earlier Monday.
He picked the Buckeyes over Michigan, one of the first schools that had offered him a scholarship when he was a sophomore in the fall of 2019.
Ranked as a four-star recruit, Brown is also listed as the sixth-best wide receiver prospect and 63rd overall prospect in his class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
He is a potential fit for slot receiver. On his Hudl page, he put himself at 5-foot-11 and 191 pounds.
Brown is the first recruit to announce a commitment to Ohio State since the recruiting dead period expired at the end of May, allowing high school players to visit schools.
Director of on-campus recruiting Erin Dunston said the football program was expecting at least 51 official visitors and between 150-200 visitors this month.
The Buckeyes are well-stocked with wide receiver commits for 2022 after Kyion Grayes committed in February, following Caleb Burton, who announced his decision in November.
Burton is ranked as the fourth-best receiver in the class, while Grayes is at No. 19.
The total 2022 commits for Ohio State rose to 13 following Brown’s announcement.
