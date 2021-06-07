Ohio State adds commitment from Kaleb Brown, a top receiver in 2022 recruiting class

Ohio State has picked up a verbal commitment from Kaleb Brown, one of the top-ranked wide receivers in the class of 2022.

Brown, who is from St. Rita High School in Chicago, announced his decision after visiting campus earlier Monday.

Ohio State 2022 recruiting:Offensive, defensive line top priorities for football

He picked the Buckeyes over Michigan, one of the first schools that had offered him a scholarship when he was a sophomore in the fall of 2019.

Ranked as a four-star recruit, Brown is also listed as the sixth-best wide receiver prospect and 63rd overall prospect in his class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

He is a potential fit for slot receiver. On his Hudl page, he put himself at 5-foot-11 and 191 pounds.

Brown is the first recruit to announce a commitment to Ohio State since the recruiting dead period expired at the end of May, allowing high school players to visit schools.

Director of on-campus recruiting Erin Dunston said the football program was expecting at least 51 official visitors and between 150-200 visitors this month.

The Buckeyes are well-stocked with wide receiver commits for 2022 after Kyion Grayes committed in February, following Caleb Burton, who announced his decision in November.

Burton is ranked as the fourth-best receiver in the class, while Grayes is at No. 19.

The total 2022 commits for Ohio State rose to 13 following Brown’s announcement.

