Marv Homan, former Ohio State sports information director, dies at 94

Former Ohio State sports information director Marv Homan died last week at age 94, the school said Tuesday.

A longtime employee in the athletic department, Homan was the director of sports information from 1973 to 1987. He was first hired as an assistant sports information director in 1949.

Before his graduation from Ohio State in 1948, Homan also worked for Ohio State as the host of a nightly sports show on WOSU Radio.

Along with his administrative career, he was a radio broadcaster for Buckeyes football and basketball games and co-wrote the book “100 Years of Ohio State Football” with former Dispatch sports editor Paul Hornung.

In 2007, Homan was inducted into the school’s athletics hall of fame.

