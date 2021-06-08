Ohio State football moves into top spot in updated 2022 recruiting class rankings

Ohio State has reclaimed the top spot in the 2022 recruiting class rankings.

It moved up following a pair of developments on Monday that included the pickup of a commitment from Kaleb Brown, a four-star wide receiver from St. Rita High School in Chicago, and Georgia’s loss of a commitment from five-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander.

With 13 commitments, the Buckeyes held a combined 254.25 points in the composite rankings compiled by 247Sports.

Louisiana State was ranked second with 229.33 points, and Georgia was third with 225.83 points after previously holding onto the No. 1 spot.

Earlier in the 2022 cycle, Ohio State's class had been ranked No. 1.

In the modern recruiting rankings era, the Buckeyes have never finished with the top ranking, though they finished second behind Alabama in the previous cycle and in 2017.

The Crimson Tide currently holds seven commits for 2022 and its class is ranked No. 12.

Since the recruiting dead period was lifted last month, recruits have been able to travel to schools for official and unofficial visits and attend camps.

