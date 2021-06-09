Ohio State football adds North Carolina graduate transfer kicker Noah Ruggles

Ohio State found another potential replacement for kicker Blake Haubeil on Wednesday when graduate transfer Noah Ruggles announced he had committed to the Buckeyes.

Ruggles handled placekicking at North Carolina in 2019 as a sophomore, but lost the role last season to Grayson Atkins, who had transferred from Furman, and did not attempt a field goal.

He made 19 of 27 field-goal attempts in 2019, including a career long of 49 yards.

In a tweet announcing his commitment, Ruggles said he is “blessed beyond belief” to head to Ohio State and will be on scholarship.

Jake Seibert had been the Buckeyes’ only other scholarship placekicker.

In place of Haubeil last season, Seibert made one of two field-goal attempts, and he struggled recently in the spring game, missing a pair of field goals during the intrasquad scrimmage.

Seibert made all 16 of his extra-point attempts during his debut season, including three during the College Football Playoff final when Haubeil was sidelined due to a positive COVID-19 test.

A native of Cincinnati, Seibert was the second-ranked kicker in his recruiting class in 2020, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Ruggles had a less-heralded prep pedigree while heading to North Carolina out of Odessa, Florida. He was ranked as the 17th-best kicker in his 2017 class.

