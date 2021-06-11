Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields signs rookie contract with Chicago Bears

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who was selected by the Chicago Bears with the 11th overall pick in the NFL draft earlier this spring, signed his rookie contract with the team on Friday.

The NFL Network reported earlier this week that he had agreed to the terms of a fully guaranteed four-year agreement that is worth $18.87 million and includes a signing bonus of $11 million.

The Bears traded a future first-round pick to move up nine spots in order to pick Fields after he fell outside the top-10.

The slide likely cost him millions of dollars. The quarterbacks who were taken ahead of Fields, all grabbed with the first three overall picks, are each projected to make at least $30 million and $20 million from signing bonuses.

Fields was once viewed as the second-best quarterback prospect in the class behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and outdueled the eventual No. 1 overall pick in a College Football Playoff semifinal win in January, but also saw Brigham Young’s Zach Wilson and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance drafted before him.

In ending up in Chicago, Fields will compete with veteran Andy Dalton for the starting quarterback job.

Transferring from Georgia in 2019 following his freshman season, Fields went 20-2 as the starter for Ohio State and threw for 5,701 yards with 67 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his two seasons with the Buckeyes.

