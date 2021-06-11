How a 12-team College Football Playoff would have seeded Ohio State in past seven seasons

Since the adoption of the College Football Playoff, Ohio State has been selected four times for the four-team field.

But had a 12-team bracket been in effect, an expansion model endorsed on Thursday by a working group formed by the playoff’s management committee, the Buckeyes would have reached the postseason in each of the past seven seasons.

Looking at the final rankings put together by the previous selection committees, here is how Ohio State would have been seeded under the expanded format.

The alternative scenarios are below.

2020

The Buckeyes are still seeded third as the third-highest ranked conference champion following Alabama and Clemson.

After receiving a bye to the quarterfinals, a matchup against the winner of sixth-seeded Texas A&M and 11th-seeded Indiana awaits.

If the Hoosiers pull off an opening-round upset, the teams meet for a second time after Ohio State prevailed earlier in a 42-35 win in November.

2019

Remaining the second seed behind only Louisiana State, Ohio State is set up for a quarterfinal matchup against the winner of seventh-seeded Baylor and 10th-seeded Penn State.

It’s also in line for another Big Ten rematch if the Nittany Lions prevail in the opening round.

In both 2020 and 2019, it must notch a win before facing Clemson in a semifinal.

2018

Rather than a Rose Bowl game against Washington in then-coach Urban Meyer’s final season, the Buckeyes are playoff-bound.

And they get a bye, leaping ahead of Notre Dame and Georgia to be seeded fourth as neither is a conference champion.

The Buckeyes face either the fifth-seeded Fighting Irish or 12th-seeded Penn State in the quarterfinals.

2017

A second regular-season loss at Iowa no longer dooms Ohio State’s postseason prospects as it ultimately wins the Big Ten and ends up as the fourth-highest ranked conference champion, clinching the fourth seed.

After a bye, it faces the winner between fifth-seeded Alabama or 12th-seeded Central Florida, which went unbeaten during then-coach Scott Frost’s final season at the helm and won the American Athletic Conference.

2016

Losing to Penn State and missing out on a Big Ten title hampers the Buckeyes’ seeding.

But they are positioned to get another crack at the Nittany Lions. As the fifth seed, they face 12th-seeded Western Michigan, the sixth-highest ranked conference champion after winning the MAC.

A win would set up Ohio State for a quarterfinal rematch against the Nittany Lions, who are seeded fourth.

2015

Ohio State’s late-season loss to Michigan State is less cataclysmic. Without ending its playoff ambitions, it can still pursue a second consecutive national championship.

But it is a formidable road to capture the ultimate prize, requiring win four straight victories.

The Buckeyes are seeded seventh with a matchup against 10th-seeded North Carolina, and if they win, they must meet second-seeded Alabama in the quarterfinals.

2014

The Buckeyes do not open the playoff against top-seeded Alabama.

Remaining the fourth seed, they must defeat either fifth-seeded Baylor or 12th-seeded Boise State before the possibility of facing the Crimson Tide in the semifinals.

