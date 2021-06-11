Rob Oller | Ohio State practically guaranteed a spot in 12-team college football playoff

The CliffsNotes version of how a proposed 12-team college football playoff will impact Ohio State:

1. The Buckeyes can lose to an unranked Iowa, as happened in 2017, but unlike that season still make the playoff;

2. The Buckeyes can get embarrassed by an unranked Purdue, as they did in 2018, but unlike that season still make the playoff;

3. The Buckeyes just can’t lose to an unranked Iowa AND an unranked Purdue in the same season and still make the playoff. Nor should they.

The end.

Doesn’t get much cleaner than that. Win at least 11 games, maybe even just 10, avoid two really bad losses and the Buckeyes will pack their bags for the playoff.

Does that dilute the importance of the regular season? We’ll get to that, but check this out: if a 12-team instead of four-team playoff had been in place since 2014, Ohio State would be the only school to qualify all seven seasons.

Count ’em. The Buckeyes made the playoff at No. 4 in 2014, finished No. 7 in 2015, No. 3 in 2016, No. 5 in 2017, No. 6 in 2018, No. 2 in 2019 and No. 3 in 2020.

Buckeyes’ seldom worry about missing playoffs

Not even Alabama can make such a claim; the Crimson Tide ranked No. 13 in 2019. Forgetting for a moment that Bama won three national championships over that stretch, to OSU’s one — oops, SEC fans won’t let you forget — it holds that the Buckeyes’ seldom need worry about missing the playoff, which is good news when the goal is winning national championships.

In case that history lesson is not enough of a security blanket to make Buckeye Nation feel comfortable, try this: 19 of the 84 teams (.226) to finish in the final top 12 since 2014 did so despite having three losses. The Buckeyes never had more than two.

Translated: Depending how the dominos fall in other conferences, Ohio State could lose to Penn State, Indiana and in the Big Ten championship game and still have close to a 1 in 4 chance of making a 12-team playoff. Substitute Michigan for Indiana and things get more iffy. Har-har.

Of course, that is the glass half-full version of the format changes that would be implemented no sooner than 2023. The half-empty outlook for the Buckeyes and many of their fans goes like this: “We make the playoff most years anyway, so why jump for joy over a revamped format that bails out non-powerhouse programs? College football should not be handing out participation ribbons.”

NFL’ing of college football

Fair point, except don’t forget that Ohio State has missed the four-team playoff twice, so unless your argument is that an eight-team playoff better hits the sweet spot — I respect that viewpoint, but expanding to 12 should make things more interesting overall — be careful not to complain too loudly about a somewhat dirty dozen.

Save the whining for what generally can be called the NFL’ing of college football, in this specific case by increasing the number of playoff teams to a size that decreases the significance of each regular-season game. Not by a lot, mind you — Ohio State’s non-conference game against Akron in September is as irrelevant with the four-team playoff as it would be with 12 -- but enough to take the edge off those three-point heartbreakers in Happy Valley. For some that sounds good, but shrugging out “Oh, well, it’s only one loss” lacks the passion we have come to expect in Columbus.

Granted, the college game has been cozying up to the pro game for decades; not so much on the field but surrounding it. Outrageous ticket prices, multi-million dollar coaching salaries, more games — whatever happened to player safety coming first? — continue to move college football closer to the NFL.

Toss in legal sports betting — though not yet in Ohio — and the amateur model mostly is on life support. Is that bad? Yes, if you consider college football more sweet romance than bachelor party. But look around. Raunch is the new reality. College football is simply joining the act, even if its gatekeepers still preach virtue.

Case in point: Even Mrs. Columnist, who follows sports just enough to know Ryan Day coaches the Buckeyes, had the following reaction to Thursday’s announcement that the CFP is proposing an expansion to 12 teams.

“Of course it is. They want more money,” she said.

Opportunity not the same as equity

Members of the CFP management committee stressed how the new format, which still must be approved by college presidents, would provide more opportunity for schools that have watched Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson dominate the playoff. But opportunity is not the same as equity. At the end of the day, the Buckeyes may even benefit more than most, because they can badly stub a toe and survive. Just don’t stub two.

