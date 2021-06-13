Former Ohio State cornerback Tyreke Johnson to transfer to Nebraska

Joey Kaufman
Buckeye Xtra
Nov 17, 2018; College Park, MD, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Kendall Sheffield (8) and cornerback Tyreke Johnson (13) celebrate on the field after defeating Maryland Terrapins in overtime at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State cornerback Tyreke Johnson, who entered the transfer portal last month, is heading to Nebraska.

Johnson announced Sunday afternoon that he had committed to join the Cornhuskers.

Though recruited as a five-star prospect from Jacksonville, Florida, he never took on a major role in the Buckeyes’ secondary.

He appeared in 14 games over the past two seasons and finished with eight tackles. He did not have an interception or a pass breakup.

The Buckeyes have likely starters at outside cornerback next season between Sevyn Banks and Cameron Brown.

With an additional season of eligibility given to all players as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Johnson has three seasons of eligibility left.  

Johnson visited Nebraska earlier this month, the Omaha World-Herald reported at the time.

The Buckeyes are scheduled to face the Cornhuskers in Lincoln next season on Nov. 6.

