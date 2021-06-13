Former Ohio State cornerback Tyreke Johnson to transfer to Nebraska

Former Ohio State cornerback Tyreke Johnson, who entered the transfer portal last month, is heading to Nebraska.

Johnson announced Sunday afternoon that he had committed to join the Cornhuskers.

Though recruited as a five-star prospect from Jacksonville, Florida, he never took on a major role in the Buckeyes’ secondary.

He appeared in 14 games over the past two seasons and finished with eight tackles. He did not have an interception or a pass breakup.

The Buckeyes have likely starters at outside cornerback next season between Sevyn Banks and Cameron Brown.

With an additional season of eligibility given to all players as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Johnson has three seasons of eligibility left.

Johnson visited Nebraska earlier this month, the Omaha World-Herald reported at the time.

The Buckeyes are scheduled to face the Cornhuskers in Lincoln next season on Nov. 6.

