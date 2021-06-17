Ohio State names Justin Fields, Adelaide Aquilla its Athletes of the Year

Ohio State has named quarterback Justin Fields and field thrower Adelaide Aquilla the school's Athletes of the Year, OSU announced Thursday.

Fields won Male Athlete honors after a stellar season leading the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff title game. He was 20-2 as a starter in two seasons at Ohio State after transferring from Georgia.

Fields completed 70.2% of his passes in 2020, a school record. In his OSU career, he threw for 63 touchdowns and only nine interceptions. The Chicago Bears picked him with the 11th pick of the NFL draft.

Aquilla was honored as OSU's Female Athlete of the Year after winning NCAA titles in the shot put in both the indoor and outdoor championships. She won the indoor championship in Fayetteville, Ark., with a school-record throw of 59 feet, 5½ inches. She then won the outdoor NCAA title with a throw of 62-3¼ two weeks ago.

Aquilla, a Rocky River, Ohio, native, is training in Eugene, Ore., for the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Fields and Aquilla will be on the ballot for the Big Ten Athlete of the Year awards, which will be announced July 13.

