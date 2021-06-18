Big Ten announces its football media days will be in-person in Indianapolis

The Big Ten officially announced that its football media days will be held in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 22-23.

The event has traditionally been held in Chicago, but enhanced COVID-19 restrictions in that city caused the Big Ten to shift it to Indianapolis this year. The Dispatch reported in May that the media days would be moved to Indiana. The Big Ten did not have media days last year because of the pandemic.

Ohio State's media sessions will be on July 23, along with Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin. Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern and Penn State will have their sessions on July 22.

Every Big Ten coach and multiple players from each team will attend. In the past, three players represented each team.

brabinowitz@dispatch.com

@brdispatch