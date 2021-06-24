Ohio State athletics announces partnership with Anomaly Sports Group for NIL education

Ohio State’s athletic department announced Thursday it has partnered with the Anomaly Sports Group for name, image and likeness education.

It’s the second company the department has retained in order to prepare athletes for the ability to make money from the use of their NIL as soon as next month.

Luke Fedlman, the founder of Anomaly Sports Group and a Columbus-based attorney, will lead the education program that focuses on several areas, including financial management and contract reviews of endorsement deals and entrepreneurship agreements struck by athletes, according to a news release.

In recent years, Fedlman has been a guest speaker at the football program’s “Real Life Wednesdays” series that discusses careers and professional opportunities outside of playing their sport.

“Anomaly has been proud to serve the student-athletes, coaches and staff at Ohio State as an educational resource and we look forward to elevating our critical work together for name, image and likeness,” Fedlam said in a statement. “Ohio State continues to be a leader in providing their student-athletes with the knowledge and tools necessary to effectively navigate opportunities in life outside of sports, which now includes NIL. We are aligned in preparing their student-athletes with the real-world, practical education needed to help them protect what they build while at Ohio State and beyond.”

The group will also work with the company TeamAltemus in assisting Buckeyes athletes.

Ohio State formed an earlier partnership with Opendorse, a company co-founded by former Nebraska linebacker Blake Lawrence, to help players with brand building and assessing their social-media accounts.

Larger followings on social media could enhance their earning potential, leading to connections with sponsors.

Legislation allowing athletes to profit from their NIL has been moving through the Ohio General Assembly in recent weeks. The full House of Representatives was scheduled to vote on a proposed bill on Thursday after it passed out of a committee on Wednesday. The bill previously passed the Senate.

If approved with an emergency clause, it would take effect on July 1 when laws in eight other states are scheduled to take effect.

USA TODAY Sports also reported this week the NCAA is expected to allow schools in states without NIL laws to adopt temporary policies until standardized rules are adopted throughout the association.

