Ohio State defensive end target J.T. Tuimoloau removes Alabama from consideration

Five-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, the lone remaining target for Ohio State in the 2021 recruiting cycle, is no longer considering Alabama, according to a report published by 247Sports on Friday.

He also canceled an official visit to Tuscaloosa that had been scheduled for this weekend.

Ranked as the third-best overall prospect in his class, Tuimoloau told the website he will pick between Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Washington.

Since the recruiting dead period was lifted on June 1, he has visited all four of the schools, including traveling to Columbus last week.

No date has been announced for when Tuimoloau, a native of Sammamish, Washington, might reveal a decision, but it is likely to come soon as teams convene for preseason training camps in little more than a month.

The Buckeyes are the only program from outside the West Coast that remain under consideration.

Tuimoloau did not sign with a school during the signing periods in December or February due to a desire to visit schools in person, a possibility that had previously been restricted due to the dead period.

