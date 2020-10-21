BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Game week against Nebraska has arrived

Ohio State football beat reporters Bill Rabinowitz and Joey Kaufman speak with Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller on the latest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast. During this episode, we talk about how the upcoming game will feel different with no fans in the stands, a limited amount of media in the press box, and no Ohio State marching band. Next, we discuss how the home stadium can pipe in crowd audio and explain the decibel limit that was agreed upon. Finally, we talk about the football match up between the Buckeyes and the Cornhuskers and what we are intrigued to see from both the offense and the defense.

>> Listen to this episode of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast here.