Buckeye Xtra Football podcast | Previewing Nebraska with the Lincoln Journal Star

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State football beat reporter Joey Kaufman speaks with Parker Gabriel from the Lincoln Journal Star to preview the upcoming game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. During this episode, we discuss where Nebraska is currently at as a football program, talk about the expectations from quarterback Adrian Martinez, and mention how the Cornhuskers were not as good as what they were made out to be last year. Next, we preview what we can expect to see this year from Nebraska this and what Saturday’s matchup against the Buckeyes might look like.

