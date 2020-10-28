SUBSCRIBE NOW
BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Ohio State prepares to face Penn State

Patrick Flaherty Rob Oller Bill Rabinowitz Joey Kaufman
Buckeye Xtra
In this file photo, Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs upfield for a first down ahead of Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Jan Johnson (36) during the first quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

Ohio State football beat reporters Bill Rabinowitz and Joey Kaufman speak with Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller on the latest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast. During this episode we discuss our takeaways from the 52-17 Nebraska victory, preview the upcoming game against the Penn State Nittany Lions, and speculate if we think wide receiver Chris Olave will play in the next game.

>> Listen to this episode of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast here.