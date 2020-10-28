BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Ohio State prepares to face Penn State

Ohio State football beat reporters Bill Rabinowitz and Joey Kaufman speak with Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller on the latest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast. During this episode we discuss our takeaways from the 52-17 Nebraska victory, preview the upcoming game against the Penn State Nittany Lions, and speculate if we think wide receiver Chris Olave will play in the next game.

