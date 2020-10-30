BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Previewing Penn State with the York Daily Record

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State football beat reporter Bill Rabinowitz speaks with Frank Bodani from the York Daily Record to preview the upcoming game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions. During this episode, we break down the recent 36-35 Indiana victory over Penn State, talk about what happened during this game, and discuss key plays that occurred during this matchup. Next, we talk about Penn State running backs Journey Brown, Devyn Ford, and Noah Cain and what their current situations are for this season. Finally, we discuss how things will be different at Beaver Stadium this coming Saturday without the traditional White Out where spectators come dressed in all white and preview what we can expect to see from this game on Saturday.

