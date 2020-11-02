BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Dissecting Ohio State's win at Penn State and a 2-0 start

Ohio State football beat reporters Bill Rabinowitz and Joey Kaufman speak with Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller on the latest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast. During this episode we break down the recent 38-25 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions, discuss our highlights from this game, and talk about Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and what is currently going on with their football program.

