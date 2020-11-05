BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Previewing Rutgers with NJ.com

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State football beat reporter Bill Rabinowitz speaks with Keith Sargeant from NJ.com to preview the upcoming game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. During this episode we discuss how Rutgers beat Michigan State in its season opener, recap how Rutgers has looked so far in its first two games, and mention what we can expect to see on Saturday's game against Ohio State. Next, we discuss Greg Schiano, talk about his departure from the Buckeye football coaching staff, and discuss his hiring as the Rutgers head football coach.

More:Ryan Day press conference | Week 3 updates, previewing Rutgers

>> Listen to this BuckeyeXtra Football podcast here.