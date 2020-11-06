BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Breaking down our Rutgers predictions

Ohio State football beat reporters Bill Rabinowitz and Joey Kaufman speak with Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller on the latest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast. During this episode we preview the upcoming game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Next, we evaluate where the Rutgers football program currently stands, discuss the changes it has undergone the past few years, and talk about their new head coach Greg Schiano. Finally, we provide our score predictions on who we think will win this game.

Read More:Rutgers is improved, but Buckeyes' biggest test Saturday might be complacency

