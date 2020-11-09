SUBSCRIBE NOW
BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Recapping a strange 49-27 Ohio State victory over Rutgers

Patrick Flaherty Joey Kaufman Bill Rabinowitz Rob Oller
Buckeye Xtra
In this file photo, Ohio State Buckeyes safety Bryson Shaw (17) hits Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Christian Dremel (82) during the fourth quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State football beat reporters Bill Rabinowitz and Joey Kaufman speak with Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller on the latest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast. During this episode we recap the recent 49-27 Buckeye victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, provide our takeaways from this game, and speculate who Ohio State could face in the first round of the College Football Playoffs. Finally, we discuss news and updates among other Big Ten games from this past Saturday.

>> Listen to this episode of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast here.