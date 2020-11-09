BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Recapping a strange 49-27 Ohio State victory over Rutgers

Ohio State football beat reporters Bill Rabinowitz and Joey Kaufman speak with Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller on the latest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast. During this episode we recap the recent 49-27 Buckeye victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, provide our takeaways from this game, and speculate who Ohio State could face in the first round of the College Football Playoffs. Finally, we discuss news and updates among other Big Ten games from this past Saturday.

More:Scarlet & Gray Matter: Absolute authority missing as Ohio State beats Rutgers again

>> Listen to this episode of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast here.