BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Ohio State vs. Maryland: Game is canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak

Ohio State football beat reporters Bill Rabinowitz and Joey Kaufman speak with Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller on the latest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast. During this episode we discuss how this coming Saturday’s game against the Maryland Terrapins has been canceled due to a coronavirus outbreak. Next, we talk about COVID-19 contact tracing, and discuss what this game cancelation means for the Ohio State Football program. Finally, we speculate situations that could happen with the College Football Playoffs this year and how things could turn out for the Buckeyes.

