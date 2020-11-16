BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Could Indiana challenge Ohio State? + Mailbag questions

Ohio State football beat reporters Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz speak with Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller on the latest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast. During this episode we discuss the upcoming football game against the Indiana Hoosiers, question if they are the real deal, and talk about if we think this game will be a challenge for the Buckeyes. Finally, we answer questions submitted via readers and listeners in a Monday mailbag edition of this podcast.

