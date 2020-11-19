BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Breaking down Indiana with the IndyStar

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State football beat reporter Joey Kaufman speaks with Zach Osterman from the IndyStar to preview the upcoming game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers. During this episode we discuss Indiana’s start to the football season so far, talk about head coach Tom Allen, and mention the recent resurgence of the whole football program. Finally, we speculate whether we think Indiana will be able to maintain this recent success or not and break down what we might expect to see during Saturday’s top ten matchup between the Buckeyes and the Hoosiers.

