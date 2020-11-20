SUBSCRIBE NOW
BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Pregame predictions and more for Ohio State-Indiana

Patrick Flaherty Rob Oller Bill Rabinowitz Joey Kaufman
Buckeye Xtra
In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, Indiana head coach Tom Allen looks towards his players on the sideline during a break in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Bloomington, Ind.

Ohio State football beat reporters Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz speak with Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller on the latest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast. During this episode we preview Saturday’s top-10 matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers. Finally, we provide our score predictions for this game and say which team we think will be victorious.

>> Listen to this episode of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast here.