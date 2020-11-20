BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Pregame predictions and more for Ohio State-Indiana

Ohio State football beat reporters Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz speak with Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller on the latest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast. During this episode we preview Saturday’s top-10 matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers. Finally, we provide our score predictions for this game and say which team we think will be victorious.

More:No joke, No. 9 Indiana likely will be toughest regular-season opponent for Ohio State

More:Without fans in stands, home-field advantage limited in the Big Ten football season

>> Listen to this episode of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast here.