BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Recapping Ohio State’s win over Indiana + preview of first Playoff rankings

Patrick Flaherty Joey Kaufman Bill Rabinowitz Rob Oller
Buckeye Xtra
In this file photo, Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamar Johnson (22) sacks Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the third quarter in their NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State football beat reporters Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz speak with Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller on the latest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast. During this episode we break down what happened during Ohio’s States recent 42-35 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers, and provide our first preview of the football Playoff rankings. Finally, we touch upon what happened this past weekend with the Michigan-Rutgers game.

>> Listen to this episode of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast here.