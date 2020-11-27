BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Previewing Illinois with the Champaign News-Gazette

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State football beat reporter Bill Rabinowitz speaks with Bob Asmussen from the Champaign News-Gazette to preview the upcoming game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Illinois Fighting Illini. During this episode we discuss how Illinois has performed so far this season, discuss Saturday’s upcoming matchup between the Buckeyes and the Fighting Illini, and talk about what we can expect to see regarding on the field talent.

More:Ohio State delays player availability report for football game at Illinois

More:An unusual Thanksgiving, but Ohio State football team remains grateful

>> Listen to this BuckeyeXtra Football podcast here.