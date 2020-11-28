BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Game against Illinois canceled, Ryan Day tests positive for COVID-19

Ohio State football beat reporters Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz speak with Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller on the latest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast. During this episode we break down how today’s game against the Illinois Fighting Illini football team has been canceled due to a coronavirus outbreak on the Buckeyes roaster. Next, we discuss how Ohio State’s head coach Ryan Day just tested positive for COVID-19, speculate how things might turn out with the Big Ten title game, and talk about the upcoming College Football Playoffs. Finally, we mention how we don’t know how many Ohio State players have tested positive for the coronavirus at this time, and discuss if we think the Buckeyes will be able to play the game next week against Michigan State.

More:Concerns over further COVID-19 spread led Ohio State to cancel football game at Illinois

More:Rob Oller | Ryan Day travels winding road from NFL sideline to COVID sidelined

More:What people are saying about Ohio State's game cancellation

>> Listen to this episode of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast here