BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Unpacking the second CFP rankings

Ohio State football beat reporter Joey Kaufman speaks with Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller on the latest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast. During this episode we unpack last night’s second College Football Playoff rankings and discuss where teams where placed by the committee. Next, we talk about what we think the minimum games Ohio State would have to play this season to get into the playoffs, discuss how the Buckeyes resumed practice on Tuesday, and mentioned the 6 game qualifier for Big Ten title game. Finally, we talk about what Kirk Herbstreit said during last night’s CFP rankings show regarding The University of Michigan.

More:Michigan football game vs. Maryland canceled due to Wolverines' COVID-19 issues

>> Listen to this episode of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast here.