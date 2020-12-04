BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Buckeyes still scheduled to play upcoming Michigan State game

Ohio State football beat reporters Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz speak with Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller on the latest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast. During this episode we discuss how the Rose Bowl just announced that it will not allow fans in stands for this year’s game, speculate which players we think might not be on the field this coming Saturday due to the COVID-19 outbreak the Buckeyes recently had, and have a discussion on the upcoming College Football Playoffs. Finally, we provide our final predictions on if we think this weekend’s game against the Michigan State Spartans will occur because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More:How to watch the Ohio State-Michigan State football game

More:With Ryan Day sitting at home, Ohio State football takes on improving Michigan State

>> Listen to this episode of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast here.