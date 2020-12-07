BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Recapping Ohio State's return at Michigan State and looking ahead to a strange Michigan week

Ohio State football beat reporters Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz speak with Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller on the latest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast. During this episode we recap the 52-12 victory over the Michigan State Spartans and look ahead to what might be coming with this strange Michigan week. Finally, we also talk about the Heisman Trophy and why we think Justin Fields is a legitimate candidate for this award.

More:Analysis: Short-handed Buckeyes ace Spartans test, but future is uncertain

More:Rob Oller: Time for Michigan to surrender for the good of The Game – and the Buckeyes

>> Listen to this episode of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast here.