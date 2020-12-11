SUBSCRIBE NOW
BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | What's next for Ohio State following Michigan's cancellation

Patrick Flaherty Joey Kaufman Bill Rabinowitz Rob Oller
Buckeye Xtra
In this file photo, Ohio State linebackers Tuf Borland (32), Davon Hamilton (53) and Malik Harrison (39) smother Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, file photo. Michigan canceled its annual rivalry game at Ohio State on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines football program.

Ohio State football beat reporters Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz speak with Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller on the latest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast. During this episode we discuss how Ohio looked at scheduling a non-conference opponent for this upcoming Saturday. Next, we talk about how the NCAA has changed its initial 6 game eligibility ruling to allow teams who have played fewer than 6 game to enter the Big Ten Title game, and debate who might be in the upcoming College Football Playoffs. Finally, we talk 2020 Heisman Trophy candidates and who we think has a legitimate shot at winning this award,

