BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | What's next for Ohio State following Michigan's cancellation

Ohio State football beat reporters Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz speak with Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller on the latest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast. During this episode we discuss how Ohio looked at scheduling a non-conference opponent for this upcoming Saturday. Next, we talk about how the NCAA has changed its initial 6 game eligibility ruling to allow teams who have played fewer than 6 game to enter the Big Ten Title game, and debate who might be in the upcoming College Football Playoffs. Finally, we talk 2020 Heisman Trophy candidates and who we think has a legitimate shot at winning this award,

