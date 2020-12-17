SUBSCRIBE NOW
BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Breaking down Ohio State's performance on early signing day and Big Ten championship week

Patrick Flaherty Joey Kaufman Bill Rabinowitz Rob Oller
Buckeye Xtra
In this Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, file photo, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talks to his team during their NCAA college football practice, in Columbus, Ohio. As Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Florida prepared to play for conference championships, they signed top-10 recruiting classes for 2021 they hope to fuel their next title contenders..

Ohio State football beat reporters Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz speak with Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller on the latest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast. During this episode we recap everything that happened with yesterday’s early NCAA signing day and preview the upcoming Big Ten championship against the Northwestern Wildcats.

