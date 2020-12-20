BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Buckeyes are Big Ten Champions, prepare to take on Clemson in the CFP

Ohio State football beat reporters Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz speak with Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller on the latest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast. During this episode we break down which four teams were selected to play in the College Football Playoffs, talk about how Ohio State will face the Clemson Tigers in the playoffs, and look at what this matchup could entail. Finally, we recap Saturday’s 22-10 Ohio State football victory over the Northwestern Wildcats in the Big Ten title game.

