BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Previewing the Sugar Bowl against the Clemson Tigers

Ohio State football beat reporters Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz speak with Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller on the latest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast. During this episode we preview the upcoming Sugar Bowl between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Clemson Tigers on Friday January 1, 2021 in New Orleans Louisiana.

