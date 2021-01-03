Buckeye Xtra

Ohio State football beat reporters Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz speak with Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller on the latest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast.

During this episode we break down the 49-28 Ohio State football victory over the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Finally, we talk about how the Buckeyes will face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the upcoming National Championship game.

Listen: BuckeyeXtra Football podcast: Ohio State tops Clemson at last