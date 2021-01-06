BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Will the College Football Playoff final proceed as scheduled?

Ohio State football beat reporters Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz speak with Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller on the latest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast. During this episode this we discuss the uncertainty regarding if this National Championship will be played and speculate if we think it might be just be delayed to a later date than originally scheduled. Next, we talk about quarterback Justin Fields and if we think he’s going to play in this game and discuss his injury and provide an update on it. Finally, we discuss what Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and players had to say in Monday’s media press conference and provide our final parting thoughts on the 49-28 Buckeye victory over the Clemson Tigers in the Sugar Bowl College Football semifinal Playoffs.

