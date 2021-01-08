BuckeyeXtra Football podcast| Previewing the College Football Playoff final with the Tuscaloosa News

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State football beat reporter Joey Kaufman speaks with Cecil Hurt, sports editor at the Tuscaloosa News to preview the upcoming College Football National Championship between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide. During this episode, we discuss what we can expect to see on the field during this matchup that is scheduled to be played on Monday January 11, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

