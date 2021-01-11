BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Looking at Ohio State vs Alabama in the CFP championship

Ohio State football beat reporters Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz speak with Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller on the latest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast. During this episode this we discuss Monday night’s College Football National Championship between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Next, we provide at out keys to this matchup, preview what we might expect to see on the field, and give our final score predictions ahead of this game.

