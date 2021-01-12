BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Reacting to Ohio State’s 52-24 loss to Alabama in the national title game

Ohio State football beat reporters Bill Rabinowitz and Joey Kaufman react to Monday night’s 52-24 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship. During this episode we discuss our key takeaways from this game and mention some important factors where the Buckeyes came up short. Finally, we talk about how Ohio State’s defense could have been better against Alabama.

More:Ohio State's Justin Fields, Wyatt Davis, Shaun Wade and Josh Myers could leave early for NFL Draft

More:Running back Trey Sermon's injury is not serious, his mother says

More:Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields copes with injuries in final loss to Alabama

>> LISTEN: Reacting to Ohio State’s 52-24 loss to Alabama in the national title game

Look for more Ohio State football news? Listen and subscribe to BuckeyeXtra RAW