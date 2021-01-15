BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Urban Meyer accepts coaching job with Jacksonville Jaguars

Ohio State football beat reporters Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz speak with Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller on the latest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast. During this episode this we discuss how former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer has accepted a caching position with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the National Football League. Next, we discuss how coaching is in Meyer’s blood and how we think he was not going to stay in the broadcasting booth longtime. Finally, we talk about how we think this could impact Ohio State and if will think Meyer will try can recruit current Ohio State football coaches and staff.

