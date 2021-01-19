BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | How Ohio State fared at the NFL draft early-entry deadline

Ohio State football beat reporters Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz speak with Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller on the latest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast. During this episode we recap what has happened so far with the NFL draft early-entry deadline, and talk about how players Chris Olave and Haskell Garrett will be returning for the 2021 football season. Finally, we break down each player who is staying and leaving and what this means for the Ohio State Football program going forward.

More:Ohio State football offseason roster tracker: Who is staying and leaving?

More:Ohio State football quarterback Justin Fields declares for NFL draft

Looking for more news on Ohio State Football? Listen and subscribe to BuckeyeXtra RAW